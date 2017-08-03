This week at the Kino: Apes amaze, emojis exasperate

Hot on the heels of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver and Dunkirk, Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes continues the recent run of surprisingly great summer multiplex fare. This laudably grounded, somewhat bleak war movie rounds off a trilogy that began with 2011’s franchise reboot Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and may well be the strongest instalment in the new series. At the polar opposite end of the spectrum, The Emoji Movie is a soul-crushing slice of corporate propaganda that you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy – our critic sat through it so that you don’t have to. And Final Portrait, the latest directorial effort by suave Hollywood star Stanley Tucci, is a handsome but rather flimsy biopic of Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti. We caught it back at the Berlinale, and were less than enamoured.

