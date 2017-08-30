This week at the kino: Atomic nights and migrant plights

Tomorrow night (Sep 1), join Berlin Film Society in celebrating our impending, Trump-instigated doom with a double-bill of Kubrick's satirical classic Dr. Strangelove and Berlinale 2017 hit The Bomb, a technically dazzling, avant-garde plea for nuclear disarmament. It all kicks off at 20:00 at Berliner Union Film. On general release, When Paul Came Over the Sea is a compelling and touching doc about a Cameroonian refugee's search for a better life in Europe. Check out our interview with director Jakob Preuss. And David Lynch: The Art Life is a revealing portrait of a typically elusive genius auteur.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.