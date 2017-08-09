This week at the Kino: The woods, the author and the Tower

This weekend, one of our favourite pop-up cinema collectives is fleeing the city to host the fourth annual Mobile Kino Summer Camp. Taking over a former GDR holiday camp deep in the Brandenburg countryside, they’ll be showing cult hits in the making like Anna Miller’s The Love Witch alongside stone-cold classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey, across three screens. Check out our preview for the full low-down. If you're not inclined to travel out of town, the Berlin Film Society hosts the German premiere of Author: The JT Leroy Story (photo) this Friday at the Berliner Union Film Campus. This highly acclaimed doc tells the true story of a legendary literary scandal, which saw a feted trans teen writer unmasked as an elaborate hoax. Also this week, the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower finally arrives. While you’ve no doubt heard it’s not exactly one for the ages, our reviewer was pleasantly surprised to find a fair amount to enjoy about this frenetically paced, genre-hopping fantasy romp. Meanwhile oenophiles might get a mild kick out of Back to Burgundy (Ce qui nous lie Der Wein und der Wind), but this French winery-set family drama is a sub-par effort from talented auteur Cedric Klapisch.

