This week at the Kino: Berlin women and barbarism in Africa

This week, our EXBlicks celebration of Berlin women behind the camera continues at Lichtblick Kino. Head there tonight at 20:30 to see Julia von Heinz introduce her powerful 2007 teen runaway drama Was am Ende zählt (photo), or join us on Saturday at 19:30 for Marian Ade’s 2009 Berlinale Jury Grand Prix-winner Alle anderen. Both films are screening with English subtitles. If your tastes lean towards the experimental, the Berlin Art Film Festival (Dec 8-11, Movimento) promises a potent mixture of poetry, politics and porn. Starting December 8, Kino Arsenal takes a deep dive back into Hollywood’s golden age with their massive Frank Capra retrospective. Check out the master’s early-career highlights like The Strong Man and Platinum Blonde, before revisiting old favourites like It Happened One Night and It’s a Wonderful Life later this month. The season runs until Jan 20, and all films are screening as they were meant to be seen, on 35mm prints and in English. On general release, Safari sees Austrian provocateur Ulrich Seidl turn his unflinching eye on a group of European hunting tourists in Africa. Elvis & Nixon is a serviceable dramatisation of a real-life encounter between two cultural icons, elevated by strong performances from Kevin Spacey and Michael Shannon. Shannon also stars in the week’s biggest turkey, Werner Herzog’s jaw-droppingly preposterous eco-thriller Salt and Fire.

