This week at the Kino: Crash landings and wandering hands

There’s still time to catch the tail-end of Around the World in 14 Films, which runs until Sunday (Dec 4). Highlights still to come include Lav Diaz’s epic Golden Lion-winner The Woman Who Left, and Kelly Reichardt’s beautifully understated portmanteau drama Certain Women. Berlin French Film Week kicked off yesterday – get an early peek of much-hyped forthcoming releases like Xavier Dolan’s Juste la fin du monde, or head to Kino Arsenal to catch films that may not see wide German release (with English subs), such as Swagger (photo), an exuberant portrait of minority teens living in the troubled banlieues. On general release this week, Sully is Clint Eastwood’s predictably well-crafted but slightly staid latest tale of old-fashioned American heroism, a dramatisation of 2009’s miracle on the Hudson. And Die Hände meiner Mutter, a major awards-winner at this year’s Filmfest München, is a well-acted but somewhat mishandled tale of an abusive mother-son relationship.