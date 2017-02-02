This week at the Kino: Critics’ picks and feel-good hits

Gestern Mitte Morgen
On Monday (Feb 6), join us at Lichtblick Kino for a special EXBlicks screening of Gestern Mitte Morgen, a riveting portrait of alternative culture in mid-1990s Mitte, in the presence of director Peter Zach. On Wed (Feb 8), the third annual Berlin Critics’ Week kicks off with a panel discussion on politics in cinema at Silent Green, before launching straight into a globe-spanning film programme – check out our preview for highlights. On general release, Oscar contender Hidden Figures is a heartstring-pulling, crowd-pleasing tale of formidable African-American women challenging prejudice whilst working for NASA, which has proven a substantial box office hit in the US. Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk is a bold but baffling misfire from the great Ang Lee, about a teenage Iraq War veteran attempting to process trauma whilst being feted as a national hero. French Ma Loute may have opened in Kinos last week, but it's still got everyone talking – read all about the stand-out comedy in our interview with director Bruno Dumont. Alec Empire (Atari Teenage Riot) speaks on a project of his own, namely the soundtrack for Tarek Ehlail's film Volt (out Feb 2, album release Feb 3). Finally, The Eyes of My Mother is an unsettling slice of arthouse horror from first time director Nicolas Pesce.