This week at the Kino: Banish those post-Berlinale blues

Hot on the heels of last month’s sublime Jackie, Chilean maestro Pablo Larraín is back with another game-changing biopic. Neruda is a playful and profound portrait of the iconic poet-diplomat and politician Pablo Neruda – check out our interview with Larraín before diving into this extraordinary film. Garth Davis’ multi Oscar-nominated Lion tells the unapologetically sentimental tale of a young man tracking down his estranged Indian birth mother via Google Earth, but it’s an effective and gloriously cinematic tearjerker. Meanwhile Jeff Nichols subverts awards-bait expectations with Loving, a laudably understated depiction of an interracial relationship in 1950s Virginia. And Hitlers Hollywood will appeal to film and history buffs alike with its incisive analysis of Third Reich cinema. Lastly, Final Girls Berlin take over Z-inema Berlin tonight and tomorrow (Feb 23 – 24) with a jam-packed programme of horror films made by women. And while Achtung Berlin is still over a month away, you can be assured not to miss a thing if you land a spot on our jury. Apply now.