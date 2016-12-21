This week at the Kino: Festive fun, feuding and filth

× Expand Enactone

First up, get on board with our favourite recent Christmas tradition, and join us at Lichtblick Kino on December 27 for an EXBlicks porn special, where we’ll be screening award-winners from this year’s Pornfilmfestival – feature Enactone and short "Etage 8". Or, if you need something for the weekend and in town for the holidays, the Christmas Film Festival takes over Moviemento Kino from December 24-26, serving up an eclectic programme of festive features and shorts. Our pick of this week’s releases is Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford’s gloriously trashy, visually stunning second film – part lurid Hollywood satire, part punishing thriller. Moana might be Disney-by-numbers, but it’s a solid bet if you’ve got kids to entertain. Allied is a defiantly old-school WWII actioner with a few thrilling set pieces, but it’s let down by a curious lack of chemistry between stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Out Dec 29, Like Crazy is a sumptuously-shot, beautifully performed portrait of mental illness under a sizzling Tuscan sun – check out our interview with director Paolo Virzì. Love & Friendship is a wry and witty adaptation of an obscure Jane Austen novella by cult US indie auteur Whit Stillman. It’s Only the End of the World was one of the most wildly divisive films at Cannes this year. While it offers a sporadically compelling snapshot of true family dysfunction, we think it’s a step back for prodigious young writer-director Xavier Dolan.