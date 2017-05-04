This Week at the Kino: Get Out(side)

Our pick of this week’s releases is Jordan Peele’s surprise US box office smash Get Out, a slyly satirical nerve-shredder that fires on all cylinders. Meanwhile J. A. Bayona’s A Monster Calls is a darkly fantastical weepie that owes much to the magnificent Pan’s Labyrinth, but which tugs at the heartstrings a little too aggressively. Kicking off yesterday and running through May 10 at venues across town, FIlmPolska celebrates the best of new and classic Polish cinema. This 12th anniversary edition features the Sundance award-winning quasi-documentary All These Sleepless Nights, Jan P. Matuszynìski’s deeply unsettling domestic drama The Last Family, and classics inspired by the great Joseph Conrad like Apocalypse Now and Hitchcock’s Sabotage. And summer might not quite be here, but Freiluftkino season gets underway regardless this week – the Kreuzberg programme hits the ground running with two of our favourite films of the past year, Manchester by the Sea (May 5) and Toni Erdmann (May 6, with English subs).