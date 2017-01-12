This week at the Kino: From rainy England to sun-drenched La La Land

Tonight (Jan 12), the 10th British Shorts Film Festival gets underway at venues across town, promising over 200 films over seven days from the UK and Ireland, encompassing everything from horror to artists’ film and video. On Wednesday (Jan 18), Hellas Filmbox takes over Babylon Kino with a veritable feast of new and classic Greek cinema. On general release, Oscar frontrunner La La Land is the perfect antidote to plunging temperatures and the impending Trump inauguration. Damien Chazelle’s love-letter to classic Hollywood musicals is a shameless crowd-pleaser that packs a surprising emotional punch. Fellow awards season contender Hell or High Water also hits German screens, although our reviewer wasn’t as enamoured with this brooding neo-western as many other critics. King Cobra is decidedly not in the running for any gold statues, but this gloriously trashy portrait of gay porn legend Brent Corrigan is a first rate guilty pleasure.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.