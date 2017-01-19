This week at the Kino: American tragedy and leftover Christmas turkey

Our pick of this week’s major releases is Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, an Oscar-tipped tearjerker that deftly avoids cliché thanks to impeccable writing, a career-best performance from Casey Affleck, and a healthy dose of deadpan humour. If that leaves you hankering more top-grade indie drama, Arsenal Kino is showing Lonergan’s previous films You Can Count on Me and Margaret throughout the week. Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper has proven wildly divisive, but this uncategorisable, Paris-set supernatural drama is well worth a look if you like your arthouse cinema original and unpredictable. Junction 48, a provocative tale of Palestinian hip-hop artists, finally hits screens almost a year after it picked up the Panorama Audience Award at the 2016 Berlinale. Whatever you watch this week, just make sure it’s not Collateral Beauty, a sickeningly sentimental star-studded turkey that bombed at the US box office over the festive season.