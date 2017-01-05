This week at the Kino: Handmaidens and Happy Days

To mark the 90th anniversary of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, Babylon Kino is screening this expressionist sci-fi masterpiece with a live orchestral accompaniment, on three consecutive nights from Tuesday (Jan 10). On general release this week, Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden is a gloriously overwrought adaptation of Sarah Waters’ melodramatic bestseller Fingersmith, which deftly relocates the action from Victorian England to Japanese-occupied Korea. And The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki is a beautifully understated Finnish boxing drama that charmed us at last year’s Around the World in 14 Films festival. And, of course, don't forget this Saturday (Jan 7), join us at Lichtblick Kino for a special Exblicks screening of Escape to Life, a riveting documentary that tells the story of Thomas Mann’s famed queer children Klaus and Erika, followed by a Q&A with co-director Wieland Speck. Don't forget to check out our interview with the man himself, too.