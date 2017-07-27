This week at the Kino: Dunkirk dazzles and Baby Driver delights

This week, the summer’s most unlikely blockbuster hits Berlin screens. Dunkirk sees Christopher Nolan apply his usual narrative trickery to a single pivotal moment in World War II. While characterisation, and audible dialogue, takes a back seat, it’s as technically dazzling and overwhelmingly immersive as you’ve no doubt already heard. And it’s well worth stumping up the extra cash to see it either in IMAX at the Sony Center, or in 70mm at Zoo Palast. Meanwhile fellow Brit Edgar Wright has delivered a thrillingly audacious genre mash-up in Baby Driver. With every action sequence meticulously choreographed to the beat of whatever the titular Baby (Ansel Elgort) happens to be listening to on his iPod, it’s the musical comedy car-chase thriller you never knew you wanted. Finally, The Party is a short, savage black comedy of manners, anchored by an incredible ensemble cast that includes Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz and Cillian Murphy. Be sure to check out our interview with director Sally Potter.