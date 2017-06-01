This week at the Kino: Mexican revelations

Arsenal Kino’s eye-opening new season "Porous Boundaries: New Paths through Mexican Cinema" is a sharply programmed selection of exciting new discoveries, most of which are screening in Germany for the first time. It gets underway tomorrow with Minotaur (photo) and The Palace, a playfully confounding double bill by prolific young auteur Nicolás Pereda. Check out our preview for further recommendations. Meanwhile at Babylon Kino, the Sardinian Film Festival kicks off tonight, promising four nights of the finest recent films to have emerged from the ruggedly beautiful Italian island. On general release, Baywatch attempts a tongue-in-cheek reboot of a cheesy TV series à la 21 Jump Street, but much of its humour falls horribly flat. And Before I Fall is a melodramatic teen riff on Groundhog Day that scores points for its moody visuals, but may turn off more discerning viewers with its frenetic editing and overly intrusive pop soundtrack.