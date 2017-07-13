This week at the Kino: Web-slingers and Hong Kong humdingers

This week’s big release is Spider-Man: Homecoming, which successfully blends mega-budget spectacle with John Hughes-esque high school hijinks to offer a fresh spin on the iconic web-slinger. Away from the multiplex, My Happy Family is a gorgeously understated Georgian drama about a middle-aged mother’s quest for personal fulfilment, and the perfect palate-cleanser if you’ve been binging on blockbusters. Dream Boat, a doc about Europe's biggest gay cruise, treads slightly predictable thematic ground, but is elevated by simply spectacular visuals, and so demands to be watched on the big screen. Gifted, a domestic melodrama centred around a young maths prodigy, perhaps doesn’t sound too appealing on paper, but our reviewer was very pleasantly surprised. Finally Arsenal Kino kicks off its new season ‘Creative Visions – Hong Kong Cinema 1997-2017’ tonight, with director Steve Chan in town to introduce his charming baseball drama Weeds on Fire.