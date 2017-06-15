This week at the Kino: Wonder Woman wows?

Kreuzberg’s Eiszeit Kino reopened its doors a year ago, and this week they’re celebrating their birthday in style. Join them tomorrow evening for a preview of Sally Potter’s The Party, a darkly comic highlight of this year’s Berlinale, and stick around afterwards for a birthday dinner party. Then on Sunday, you can catch an advance peek of inspiring LGBT doc Mein wunderbares West-Berlin, followed by food prepared by the film’s director Jochen Hick. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s excellent new Mexican cinema season Porous Boundaries continues apace – check out our interview with programmer James Lattimer for some of his personal highlights. The week’s biggest release is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, which arrives in Germany riding a wave of international box office success and critical acclaim. But while it’s a clear step in the right direction for the DC universe, our critic would advise you to temper those expectations. Loving is a subtly gripping race relations drama that confirms Jeff Nichols as one of US cinema’s most vital and versatile auteurs. The Belko Experiment is a high-concept horror-satire that fails to live up to its intriguing premise, whilst Snatched is a by-the-numbers comedy that suggests Amy Schumer might be best suited to the small screen.

