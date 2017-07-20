This week at the Kino: Berlinale encores and a sci-fi slog

× Expand God's own country

This weekend, Freiluftkino Friedrichshain rolls out the red carpet for its Summer Berlinale series, offering audiences another chance to catch highlights from this year’s festival, well ahead of general release. Our pick of the bunch is God’s Own Country, Francis Lee’s astonishing Yorkshire Dales-set gay romance, screening tomorrow (Friday 21). Meanwhile, over at Freiluftkino Kreuzberg, you can catch a couple of the Berlinale’s standout docs – artist biopic Bueys (Friday 21) and I Am Not Your Negro (Monday 24), Raoul Peck’s searing, James Baldwin-inspired race relations polemic. On Sunday (23), Arsenal Kino offers a rare opportunity to catch Thom Anderson’s epic 2003 video essay Los Angeles Plays Itself on the big screen. This deep dive into the city’s on-screen representation is a must for all budding film scholars. On general release, Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is a laudably ambitious but catastrophically flawed sci-fi epic. If you’re tempted to check it out, be sure to read our review first