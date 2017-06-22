This week at the kino: Anime action and festival favourites

Join us tonight at Lichtblick Kino for an Exblicks screening of 1917 – The Real October, an inventive animated doc about Russia’s October Revolution, which debuted to great acclaim at this year’s Achtung Berlin festival. Should you need further convincing, check out our interview with director Katrin Rothe. Also this evening, the second annual Anime Berlin Festival gets underway at Babylon Kino with the German premiere of sci-fi epic Harmony. There are also opportunities throughout the week to catch up with genre classics like Akira and Ghost in the Shell. Tomorrow night, as part of cultural festival 48 Stunden Neukölln, Café Refugio are hosting a free screening of Kreuzberg-set housing crisis doc Rent Eats the Soul, followed by a Q&A with co-director Angelika Levi. Our pick of this week’s new releases is InSyriated, a breathtakingly claustrophobic thriller that deservedly won the Panorama Audience Award at this year’s Berlinale. Also recommended is Life, Animated, an uplifting, Oscar-nominated doc about how Disney movies helped an autistic boy make sense of the world. Finally, if for some inexplicable reason you're contemplating stumping up cash to watch Transformers: The Last Knight, read our review first and consider yourself warned.