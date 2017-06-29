This week at the Kino: Banish the blockbuster blues

If you’ve found yourself suffering from blockbuster-induced boredom recently, take heart that this is a bumper week for quality new releases. The Beguiled netted Sofia Coppola the best director prize at Cannes this year. This remake of Don Siegel’s 1971 lurid cult classic is a somewhat strange fit for her restrained filmmaking style, but it’s a richly cinematic experience nevertheless. Albert Serra’s The Death of Louis XIV offers an unflinching account of the legendary French monarch’s last days, with Jean-Pierre Léaud delivering perhaps his finest performance since his iconic turn in Truffaut’s The 400 Blows. My Wonderful West Berlin is an uplifting doc that deftly compresses half a century of local gay history into 100 wildly entertaining minutes – stay tuned for our interview with director Jochen Hick. If you’re in the market for cheap thrills, raucous bachelorette party comedy Rough Night (aka Girls’ Night Out) might just about suffice, but it’s not a patch on the likes of Bridesmaids, or even last year’s Bad Moms.