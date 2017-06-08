This week at the kino: Women in horror and music legends

Tomorrow, Final Girls Berlin return to Kino Moviemento for a three-day celebration of women in modern horror. Highlights include Ingrid Jungermann's queer black comedy Women Who Kill and Sundance hit XX (photo), a thrilling anthology film including segments by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation) and indie pop icon St. Vincent, making her directorial debut. On general release, Born to be Blue is a potent biopic of jazz legend Chet Baker, anchored by a phenomenal lead performance from Ethan Hawke. Another music star is placed under the microscope in Whitney: Can I Be Me, Nick Broomfield’s illuminating documentary about the tragic life of Whitney Houston. Finally, Oren Movermen’s The Dinner boasts an intriguing premise and a stellar cast, led by Robert Redford and Steve Coogan, but what starts as a taut chamber piece soon devolves into a horribly overwrought family melodrama.