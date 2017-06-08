This week at the kino: Women in horror and music legends

by

Tomorrow, Final Girls Berlin return to Kino Moviemento for a three-day celebration of women in modern horror. Highlights include Ingrid Jungermann's queer black comedy Women Who Kill and Sundance hit XX (photo), a thrilling anthology film including segments by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation) and indie pop icon St. Vincent, making her directorial debut. On general release, Born to be Blue is a potent biopic of jazz legend Chet Baker, anchored by a phenomenal lead performance from Ethan Hawke. Another music star is placed under the microscope in Whitney: Can I Be Me, Nick Broomfield’s illuminating documentary about the tragic life of Whitney Houston. Finally, Oren Movermen’s The Dinner boasts an intriguing premise and a stellar cast, led by Robert Redford and Steve Coogan, but what starts as a taut chamber piece soon devolves into a horribly overwrought family melodrama.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours