This week at the Kino: The luck of the Irish

× Expand A Date for Mad Mary

Tonight, Shebeen Flick Irish Film Festival gets underway at Moviemento Kino, opening with Fiona Tan’s History’s Future, a playfully experimental film about memory loss starring Mark O’Halloran of Adam & Paul fame. Highlights screening over the St Patrick’s Day weekend include the German premiere of the foul-mouthed but charming comedy A Date for Mad Mary. Check out our preview for further details. On Saturday (March 19), Nosh Berlin Jewish Food Week takes over Babylon Kino with a special screening of Oma & Bella, an intimate documentary about two elderly Jewish Berliners with a deep love of good eating. The film screens with English subs, and your entry fee includes wine and food inspired by the film. Our pick of this week’s general releases is Michael Dudok de Wit’s The Red Turtle, an utterly captivating, dialogue-free fable that bears the distinction of being the first international co-production from Japanese animation giants Studio Ghibli.