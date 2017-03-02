This week at the Kino: Wolverine and queer teens

× Expand Logan

With the Oscars out of the way, blockbuster season gets off to a flying start this week with the release of Logan, James Mangold’s brutal, laudably stripped-down final outing for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – for our money, it’s one of the best comic book films of recent years. It’s also a strong week for American, queer-themed indie, with Ira Sachs’ Little Men and Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women both finally making it to German shores, having been greeted with widespread acclaim elsewhere. Berlinale hit The Young Karl Marx is the first of two films due this month from Haitian filmmaker and political activist Raoul Peck. This elegant biopic offers an entertaining primer on Marx, even if it doesn’t hit the heights of his incendiary forthcoming James Baldwin doc I Am Not Your Negro. Finally, Arsenal Kino is celebrating the career of Czech documentary filmmaker Helena Třeštíková throughout this month. This Friday (March 3) you can catch the extraordinary Private Universe, an intimate portrait of a family shot over 37 years.