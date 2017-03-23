This week at the Kino: It’s morphin’ time

This week’s big release is the edgy, mega-budget Power Rangers reboot you’ve always dreamed of. But while it never seems sure of what exactly it wants to be, there’s just about enough goofy fun to placate those of us who grew up with the camp original series. Tonight at Babylon Kino, the Panorama Colombia 3rd Colombian Film Festival Berlin gets underway with opening night selection X500, Juan Andres Arango’s intriguing, country-hopping portrait of young migrants in search of a new life. The festivities carry on until March 26, and most films are screening with English subtitles. Also this week, lauded US indie filmmaker Josephine Decker takes over Neukölln’s Wolf Kino – she’ll be hosting a series of workshops beginning March 25, presenting her remarkable feature Butter on the Latch, and screening films that inspired her, including Lars von Trier’s devastating Breaking the Waves. Meanwhile Arsenal Kino is celebrating cinematic excess and opulence with their Magical History Tour strand, and this week offers a rare opportunity to catch two sumptuous classics on the big screen – Stanley Kubrick’s jaw-dropping period epic Barry Lyndon (March 25) and F. W. Murnau’s ravishing, radical final film Tabu: A Story of the South Seas (March 26).