This week at the Kino: Arabs, activism and manga

Kicking off on Friday (March 31), the 8th ALFILM Arab Film Festival is touting a mightily impressive programme, with highlights including Mohamed Diab’s sensational high-concept thriller Clash, and Soleen Yusef’s House Without Roof, an emotionally charged portrait of three Kurdish-German siblings. In a bumper week for new releases, our pick of the bunch is I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck’s incendiary, Oscar-nominated essay film about writer and activist James Baldwin. Read our interview with Peck before checking it out for yourself. We also highly recommend The Other Side of Hope, Aki Kaurismaki’s delightfully droll take on the European migrant crisis, which picked up a Silver Bear for best director at this year’s Berlinale. James Gray’s The Lost City of Z is a ravishing jungle-set epic with shades of Herzog and Kubrick. And Una is a solid adaptation of David Harrower’s award-winning, taboo-broaching play Blackbird which never quite transcends its stage origins. On the blockbuster front, Ghost in the Shell is an accomplished take on the popular manga and anime series, but the casting of Scarlett Johansson as a character that has traditionally been Asian is somewhat problematic. Finally, this weekend the Berlin Film Society is offering a rare opportunity to binge-watch Fassbinder’s recently restored five-part epic Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day, from Friday at 7pm at KulturRaum Zwingli-Kirche.