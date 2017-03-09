This week at the Kino: March 9

× Expand A House in Berlin

Starting off with a uniquely Berlin experience, join us at Lichtblick Kino on March 14 for a Exblicks screening of Cynthia Beatt’s A House in Berlin, preceded by her acclaimed docs Cycling the Frame and The Invisible Frame, which follow Tilda Swinton on two separate bike rides around the Berlin Wall, 21 years apart. A full six months after it took the Toronto and Telluride film festivals by storm and began its journey to Oscar glory, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight finally hits German shores this week. The good news is that it was more than worth the wait – this sensitive, stirringly cinematic portrait as a young, gay African American is the most deserving Best Picture winner in years. Check out our interview with Jenkins before you see it for yourself. At the polar opposite end of the spectrum, Kong: Skull Island is a trashy B-movie on a grand scale, which has fun with its all-star cast and offers moments of memorably bizarre visual spectacle. Wilde Maus, starring, written and directed by popular Austrian comedian Josef Hader, is an enjoyably acerbic tale of a mid-life crisis, but it’s unlikely to leave much of a lasting impression. Berlin Feminist Film Week continues until March 14, with highlights including a couple of widely acclaimed genre flicks – Prevenge, Alice Lowe’s pitch-black tale of a heavily pregnant serial killer, and Anna Biller’s seductive, 70s-style horror The Love Witch.