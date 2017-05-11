This week at the Kino: Full Xposure

The 12th Xposed Queer Film Festival gets underway tonight at Moviemento Kino, kicking off with Jérôme Reybaud’s Four Days in France (photo), a road movie about a Grindr-addicted guy’s voyage of self-discovery. Check out our columnist’s preview for the lowdown on what not to miss. On May 15, also at Moviemento, you can attend the premiere of Michelangelo Severgnini's Linea de Fuga, a crowdfunded doc about Podemos supporters in Berlin. We spoke to Severgnini back when he was trying to finance the film. Our pick of this week’s new releases is Denk ich an Deutschland in der Nacht, a contemplative survey of Germany’s electronic music scene, by prolific Berlin-based filmmaker Romuald Karmakar, who we recently interviewed. Also worth checking out this week is Bouli Lanners’ absurdist crime caper Les Premiers les Derniers (Das Ende ist erst der Anfang), but we’d suggest you skip Return to Montauk, one of the lowlights of this year’s Berlinale competition line-up.