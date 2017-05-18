This week at the Kino: Alien encounters and teen terrorists

This week at Babylon Kino, the ¡Soy Cuba! Film Festival brings together 16 films from and about the Caribbean island nation, from perennial favourites like Buena Vista Social Club to special previews of Fernando Perez’s Last Days in Havana, a critical hit at this year’s Berlinale. This week’s biggest release is Ridley Scott’s hotly anticipated Alien: Covenant. Response thus far has been somewhat mixed, but our reviewer found it a return to form for the franchise, and a clear improvement on 2012’s Prometheus. Our arthouse pick is Bertrand Bonello’s Nocturama, a stylishly provocative, formally daring account of teen terrorists wreaking havoc in central Paris. Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, a sprawling, 1970s-set family drama anchored by a career-best turn from Annette Bening, also comes highly recommended. And there’s a trio of fine non-fiction films hitting screens today – National Bird, in which whistleblowers shed light on the secret US drone war; Beuys, an affectionate portrait of pioneering artist Joseph Beuys; and Zwischen den Stühlen, a surprisingly gripping account of student teachers navigating the bureaucracy of the German education system.

