This week at the Kino: Justice served?

Join us tonight as Lichtblick Kino (7:30pm) for the Berlin premiere of Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution, a spirited doc about punk’s irreverent queer offshoot, screening as part of the Soundwatch Berlin Music Festival, which continues throughout the week. Continuing until Sunday (Nov 19), this year’s Afrikamera festival at Arsenal Kino focuses on the blighted Sahel region. Highlights still to come include a closing-night double bill of rousing youth protest doc The Revolution Won’t Be Televised, and I Am Not a Witch, a bold satire about Zambian witchcraft. In case you missed opening film Wulu (photo), catch its repeat on November 17. On Monday (Nov 20), the 33rd Interfilm festival gets underway with a typically vast programme of shorts from every corner of the globe. Highlights include the festival’s first ever deep dive into the US shorts scene, with films tackling timely issues like racial tension and gun culture. If you missed the main programme of last week’s Italian Film Festival, you can still get involved in their tribute to legendary actor Toni Servillo, with screenings this week of Paolo Sorrentino’s modern classic The Consequences of Love at Lichtblick, Bundesplatz and Il Kino, all with English subs. On general release, Justice League sees Warner Bros. abandon its gritty vision for its DC Comics slate, and straight-up replicate the successful Marvel template with this goofy superhero team-up romp. Happy Death Day is a formulaic but undeniably fun high-concept teen slasher movie, which genre newcomers are more likely to appreciate. Human Flow is Ai Weiwei’s laudably ambitious tone poem about the global refugee crisis, which warrants a big-screen viewing if only for its spectacular drone footage. Animals is a mind-bending arthouse thriller with shades of Lynch and Polanski. And The Big Sick is a straight-up delightful tragicomedy based on the real-life romantic history of its star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani.