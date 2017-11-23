This week at the Kino: Globe-hopping fests and special guests

Kicking off tonight at Kino in der KuturBraurei, Around the World in 14 Films offers Berlin audiences a first chance to see some of the year’s biggest international festival circuit hits. It opens as it means to go on with Andrei Zvyagintsev’s explosive domestic drama Loveless. Over the weekend, US indie sensation Sean Baker will be in town to introduce his glorious The Florida Project (Nov 24), and you can be moved to tears by the late Harry Dean Stanton’s final performance in Lucky (Nov 25). It’s also a busy week at Lichtblick Kino. Starting tonight, The Long Summer of Theory is a playfully experimental study of gentrification in Mitte and contemporary feminism by Irene von Alberti. On Sunday (Nov 26), Lichtblick celebrates the 75th anniversary of Casablanca with a matinee showing of a pristine 35mm print. And on Monday, we proudly present an EXBlicks screening of Survival in Neukölln, an empathetic portrait of the neighbourhood’s creative community by queer cinema pioneer Rosa von Praunheim, who’ll be joining us for the evening. Our favourite shorts fest Interfilm continues throughout the weekend, with highlights still to come including late-night zombie films tomorrow and a tribute to stop-motion animators The Quay Brothers on Sunday, both at Babylon Kino. On general release, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit is a nerve-shredding account of racially charged civil unrest in 1960s America, which frustratingly fails to stick the landing. Battle of the Sexes is a solid, socially conscious crowd-pleaser, inspired by the 1973 showdown between tennis legends Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Katell Quillévéré’s Heal the Living is a moving and multi-faceted, if medically graphic, organ transplant drama, while Manifesto is a feature-length adaptation of Julian Rosefeldt’s blockbuster, Cate Blanchett-starring 2015 video installation. Finally, it might sound an unlikely contender for film of the week, but Paddington 2 is a delightful kid-friendly romp that’s melted the hearts of many a highbrow critic.