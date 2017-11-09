This week at the Kino: Italian encounters and city sounds

× Expand Photo by Christopher Wilde

Running until Nov 12 at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei, the 4th Italian Film Festival offers a short but sweet showcase of the best new Italian cinema, kicking off tonight with At War With Love (In Guerra per amore), a frothy wartime comedy by TV host-turned-filmmaker Pif. Check out our preview for further highlights. Also getting underway tonight at Lichtblick Kino and running all the way through to Nov 25, the Soundwatch Berlin Music Film Festival has assembled an impressively eclectic bumper crop of music docs. Highlights this week include this evening’s screening of We Are Twisted Fucking Sister, a raucously entertaining account of the 1980s hair metal hell raisers, followed by a Q&A with director Andrew Horn. On general release, Suburbicon sees George Clooney add a dose of earnest racial politics to a decades-old Coen brothers crime caper script, with underwhelming results. Kenneth Branagh assembles an all-star cast for his glossy Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express, but this daft whodunit soon loses steam. And A Bad Moms Christmas is a predictably sloppy festive cash-in on last year’s surprise comedy smash hit.