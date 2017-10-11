This week at the Kino: Human rights and Happy Ends

Kicking off this evening, the One World Berlin festival returns to Moviemento, with films tackling all manner of vital human rights issues, from the integration of LGBTQ+ refugees to women’s reproductive rights. Check out our preview for highlights. If you fancy a trip out of town, the 26th dokumentART European film festival gets underway tomorrow (Oct 13) in Neubrandenburg. This year’s eclectic, future-fixated programme has been assembled by Exberliner film critic Yun-hua Chen. On general release, Michael Haneke’s pitch-black, Isabelle Huppert-starring domestic dramedy Happy End isn’t quite up there with the Austrian auteur’s best, but it’s still the work of a modern master at the top of his game. Meanwhile Na Hong-jin’s The Wailing is a sprawling, slow-burning supernatural chiller, and further evidence of what’s been a vintage year for South Korean filmmaking. Finally, What Happened to Monday is a high-concept sci-fi b-movie that really isn’t worth your time, despite Noomi Rapace trying her best to play seven (!) different characters.

