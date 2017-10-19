This week at the kino: Plentiful porn and a Palme d’Or-winner

× Expand PornFilmFestival Berlin: Even Lovers Get the Blues

From this Tuesday (Oct 24), the 12th Pornfilmfestival gets down and dirty at Moviemento. Serving up sizeable doses of explicit onscreen action and thoughtful sexploration, this year’s highlights include two films by French feminist porn pioneer Ovidie (including fest opener Les Prédatrices), celebrations of erotica icons like Brent Corrigan and Tom of Finland, plus performances, parties and much more. Check out our preview for the full lowdown. On general release, this year’s Palme d’Or winner The Square is a wildly unpredictable satire of the Swedish modern art world. Read our interview with director Ruben Östlund before seeing for yourself what all the fuss is about. Also well worth your time is Mohamed Diab’s Clash, an explosive thriller set entirely in the back of a police van during Egypt’s 2013 coup d'état. Finally, Borg vs. McEnroe is a solid but unspectacular recounting of the legendary tennis rivalry, elevated by compelling central performances by Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf.