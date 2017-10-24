This week at the Kino: EXBlicks, biopics and a new queer classic

The 12th Pornfilmfestival continues until Sunday Oct 29 at Moviemento, with highlights still to come including Koichi Imaizumi’s gay odyssey Berlin Drifters and Lasse Långström’s multi-gendered oddity Who Will Fuck Daddy? On Monday (Oct 30), join us at Lichtblick Kino for an EXBlicks screening of Mixed Messages, Kanchi Wichmann’s frank and hilarious survey of Berlin’s lesbian dating scene. Check out our interview with Wichmann for the lowdown on this witty web series. On general release, God’s Own Country is a stirring Yorkshire Dales-set gay romance that’s inevitably been dubbed the “British Brokeback Mountain”, but it’s arguably even better than Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning epic. Untitled is a thrillingly experimental and deeply moving travelogue, completed by editor Monika Willi after director Michael Glawogger unexpectedly died from malaria. Maudie is a solid biopic of arthritic artist Maude Dowley Lewis, elevated by a nuanced central performance by Sally Hawkins. And Django is a dreary rendering of the colorful life of Gypsy jazz pioneer Django Reinhardt.