This week’s most intriguing release is Darren Aronofsky’s secrecy-shrouded, Jennifer Lawrence-starring mother! Our reviewer was among the first in the world to see it at the recent Venice Film Festival, so we’ve already got the full lowdown on this unhinged arthouse horror provocation. Speaking of Venice, check out our festival blog for a first look at some massive films heading to a Kino near you in the coming months. Also out this week, Logan Lucky sees Steven Soderbergh return with a witty, laid-back heist movie that also has plenty to say about the state of working class America. And Berlinale hit The Wound is a sensitive study of tribal rituals and gay love from South African director John Trengove. Finally, Antipodean fest Down Under Berlin continues at Moviemento until Sunday (Sep 17). Highlights still to screen include poignant doc I Am Heath Ledger and harrowing abduction thriller Hounds of Love.
This week at the Kino: Oh mother!
In cooperation with critic.de
