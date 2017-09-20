This week at the Kino: A feast of festival favourites

On Monday (Sep 25) join as at Lichtblick Kino for a rare, English-subtitled Exblicks screening of Er, Sie, Ich, Carlotta Kittel’s compellingly intimate study of her own parents’ break-up. This innovative doc was one of the big hits of this year’s Achtung Berlin festival, but check out our interview with Kittel if you need further convincing. At City Kino Wedding, the Favourites Film Festival continues until Sunday, offering you the chance to catch up on a host of audience award-winning flicks from recent international fests, including Exberliner favourites like Insyriated and My Life as a Courgette (photo). We’re particularly looking forward to Layla M., Mijke de Jong’s widely acclaimed tale of a young Moroccan girl who becomes radicalised in Amsterdam. It screens this Friday (Sep 22), with English subs and star Ilias Addab in attendance. Finally, this year’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul (Körper und Seele) hits screens across town this week. Our reviewer was drawn in by this dreamy, decidedly offbeat Hungarian romantic drama.