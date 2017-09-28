This week at the Kino: It’s a hit

This Saturday, head to Moviemento to check out the latest offering from Prachtige Films, an occasional series of under-the-radar gems from the Netherlands and Flanders, all screening with English subs. This month’s pick is The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short, a 1960s cult classic by godfather of Belgian cinema André Delvaux. On general release, the much-hyped new adaptation of Stephen King’s It hits German shores, having proven a colossal hit overseas. It’s certainly a slick crowd-pleaser, bursting with 1980s nostalgia and jump scares, but fans of the terrifying source material may find it lacking a little bite. Die Beste aller Welten is the moving, intensely personal tale of a young boy growing up with a junkie mother, inspired by promising first-time director Adrian Goiginger’s own childhood. Finally, Victoria & Adbul is exactly the kind of mind-numbingly middlebrow awards-bait you imagined it would be, redeemed slightly by a predictably solid central turn from British national treasure Judi Dench.

