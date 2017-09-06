This week at the Kino: Election fever and inconvenient truths

This Monday (Sep 11), join us at Lichtblick Kino at 8pm as we get into the election spirit with a special screening of Chance 2000 (photo), a fascinating doc recounting artist Christoph Schlingensief’s formation of the ‘Last Chance Party’, where anybody could step forward as a candidate, in the run-up to Germany’s 1998 election. Kicking off on Wednesday (Sep 13), the seventh annual Down Under Berlin festival boasts a mouth-watering line-up of brand new Australian and New Zealand cinema. Those of a strong constitution should definitely catch Ben Young’s harrowing abduction thriller Hounds of Love. If that doesn’t appeal, head over to our preview for further recommendations. Out today, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power sees former US vice president Al Gore return to the big screen to bring us all up to speed on the climate crisis. We caught up with the man himself during his recent visit to Berlin, so be sure to read our interview before you see the film. We also chatted with Chilean auteur Sebastián Lelio about his timely trans tale A Fantastic Woman, a big-hearted Berlinale smash that hits German screens this week. With all this goodness on offer, you can safely skip The Circle, a turkey of a techno thriller based on Dave Eggers’ bestselling novel.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.