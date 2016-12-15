This week at the Kino: Star Wars and horror bores

It’s a relatively quiet week for new releases, with distributors running scared from blockbuster behemoth Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This direct prequel to the 1977 original is a thoroughly enjoyable and at times visually astonishing action romp – just don’t expect an instant sci-fi classic you’ll be poring over for years to come. For the multiplex-averse among you, the Dardennes brothers’ The Unknown Girl (Das Unbekannte Mädchen) is an engaging slice of arthouse realism, even if it falls short of their earlier masterpieces. Also worth checking out is Paula a lush, compelling biopic of the revered German expressionist painter Paula Modersohn-Becker. But whatever you do, steer clear of Shut In, an unfathomably tedious chiller starring Naomi Watts.