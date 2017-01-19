Tragedy turned to delight

Casey Affleck stars as Lee, an introverted and short-tempered Boston handyman, drawn back to his hometown following the death of his brother. As he reluctantly agrees to care for his teenage nephew, it transpires that he is still processing the trauma of an earlier, almost unimaginably horrific personal tragedy. Affleck delivers the performance of his career to date, conveying an expanse of deeply repressed emotion through his agitated physicality. But the real thrill here is Kenneth Lonergan’s wry, beautifully restrained approach as writer-director. Rather than milk scenes for their tear-jerking potential, he’s more often content to revel in the absurdities of everyday existence, ensuring that the year’s most devastating film is also one of the funniest.

Manchester by the Sea | Directed by Kenneth Lonergan (USA 2016) with Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams. Starts January 19