Torstraßenfestival: Make Mitte great again!

× Expand Dieter H. Engler/ Torstraßenfestival 2016 (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Believe it or not, Torstraße – that shiny strip of boutique hotels, start-up HQs and clean-eating restaurants in Mitte – used to be the nightlife destination in Berlin. Now, once a year, a group of committed Berliners (including yours truly!) attempt to resurrect that bygone vibe by installing a bevy of local and international indie acts at actual and improvised venues all around the street, from A(CUD Macht Neu) to Z(-Bar).

For 2017's "Seven Year Itch" edition, Torstraßenfestival is expanding over four days. The main event is still the Saturday block party – in addition to the likes of Ducktails, Priests, Stella Chiweshe, Molly Burch and Mary Ocher, Exberliner is presenting a killer lineup at Kaffee Burger, headlined by the Berliner supergroup Half Girl. And if that's not enough Mitte for you, you've got three satellite events to choose from:

a "Kairo is Koming" Egyptian DJ night, including a discussion with the artists (Jun 8, 19:00, Roter Salon)

an opening night with hipster troublemakers Neukölln Country Club (who don't actually play country) featuring guest appearances by Exberliner party faves Itaca, Martha Rose, Helen Fry and more (Jun 9, 21:00, ACUD)

a proper concert at Babylon with fast-rising stars Perera Elsewhere, Oum Shatt and Magic Island (Jun 10, 20:00)

We'll see you on Torstraße!