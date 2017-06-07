Torstraßenfestival: Make Mitte great again!

Dieter H. Engler/ Torstraßenfestival 2016 (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Believe it or not, Torstraße – that shiny strip of boutique hotels, start-up HQs and clean-eating restaurants in Mitte – used to be the nightlife destination in Berlin. Now, once a year, a group of committed Berliners (including yours truly!) attempt to resurrect that bygone vibe by installing a bevy of local and international indie acts at actual and improvised venues all around the street, from A(CUD Macht Neu) to Z(-Bar).
For 2017's "Seven Year Itch" edition, Torstraßenfestival is expanding over four days. The main event is still the Saturday block party – in addition to the likes of Ducktails, Priests, Stella Chiweshe, Molly Burch and Mary Ocher, Exberliner is presenting a killer lineup at Kaffee Burger, headlined by the Berliner supergroup Half Girl. And if that's not enough Mitte for you, you've got three satellite events to choose from:
- a "Kairo is Koming" Egyptian DJ night, including a discussion with the artists (Jun 8, 19:00, Roter Salon)
- an opening night with hipster troublemakers Neukölln Country Club (who don't actually play country) featuring guest appearances by Exberliner party faves Itaca, Martha Rose, Helen Fry and more (Jun 9, 21:00, ACUD)
- a proper concert at Babylon with fast-rising stars Perera Elsewhere, Oum Shatt and Magic Island (Jun 10, 20:00)
We'll see you on Torstraße!