My Perfect Berlin Weekend: Jules Herrmann

Jules Herrmann is the director behind arthouse debut feature Liebmann, which screens on December 6 at Lichtblick Kino as part of our series on Berlin women filmmakers.

FRIDAY 18:00 Treat myself to a Thai massage at Ting Massage (Sonnenallee 157, Neukölln). 20:00 I rent a DVD of a foreign film that hasn’t come out yet at Filmgalerie (Invalidenstr. 148, Mitte).

SATURDAY 10:00 Avocado on toast at Antipodes (Fehrbelliner Str. 5, Mitte). 12:00 A yoga session at Ivengar (Torstr. 126, Mitte). 16:00 I drop by the Holy Shit Shopping market for a few Christmas presents and too much mulled wine! (Kraftwerk Berlin, Köpenicker Str. 70, Mitte) 19:00 A concert/exhibition at Silent Green Kulturquartier (Gerichtstr. 35, Wedding) or an arthouse fl ick at Arsenal (Potsdamer Platz). 22:00 Vietnamese dinner at Mr. Hoang (Gerichtstr. 30, Wedding). 0:30 Time for an Absacker at bar Halifl or... I end up lingering until 4am (Schwedter Str. 26, Prenzlauer Berg).

SUNDAY 11:30 Hangover breakfast at Le Bon (Boppstr 1, Neukölln). 14:00 Visit to my aunt Claudia in Gatow. Weather permitting, we rent a boat at Glienicker See (Boothaus, Verlängerte Uferpromenade 21, Kladow) and head to Hannes Café (Buchwaldzeile 49, Gatow) for homemade soup and cake and a chat with the chef. 20:30 Back in Berlin in time to catch a flick at Lichtblick Kino, hopefully by a woman director (Kastanienallee 77, Prenzlauer Berg)!

