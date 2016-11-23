Blowing in the wind: Disruption Network Lab's Truth-Tellers

by

What happens to people who blow the whistle? The 10th and this year's final instalment of the Disruption Network Lab’s lecture series sees the pressing issue of whistleblowing being tackled by a number of speakers, from media theorists to hacktivists. The two day conference (Nov 25-26) at Kunstquartier Bethanien sees investigative journalists and scientists, activists and artists reflecting on the consequences of speaking truth in the age of the internet. An emphasis is put on the often hysterical government responses and serious legal challenges which have faced people like Chelsea Manning or Edward Snowden. Don't miss Saturday's keynote, a conversation between web-anthropologist Gabriella Coleman (look out for the upcoming interview here) and the former member of Anonymous-affiliated hacking group LulzSec, Mustafa Al-Bassam. Additionally, the conference offers the screening of a specially commissioned short film, "Seattle Crime Cams", by Belgian artist Dries Depoorter on new surveillance technologies and a number of panels on the past, present and future of civil disobedience.

See website for full programme.

Disruption Network Lab, Nov 25-26 | Kunsthaus Bethanien, Studio 1, Mariannenplatz 2, Kreuzberg, U-Bhf Kottbusser Tor

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

Study Film in Berlin

  • iittala_logo_black_red_CMYK.jpg

    Iittala

    Münzstraße 7, Friedrichstaße 158, KaDeWe Berlin