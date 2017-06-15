100 Years of Anime: Akira

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

The Katsuhiro Otomo 1988 feature that really blew Anime up for the world screens in original language with English subtitles. Can Shotaro stop Tetsuo from destroying Neo-Tokyo in the year 2019? Or will everything be consumed in a giant human pimple?

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

