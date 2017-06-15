100 Years of Anime: Akira

The Katsuhiro Otomo 1988 feature that really blew Anime up for the world screens in original language with English subtitles. Can Shotaro stop Tetsuo from destroying Neo-Tokyo in the year 2019? Or will everything be consumed in a giant human pimple?
Info
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map
