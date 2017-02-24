11mm Film Festival

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

No World or Euro Cup this year, but we do have the 14th International Football Film Festival. Kick off is tonight with Inside the Volcano, a documentary on the Icelandic national team that stole everyone’s hearts last summer.

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

