2 or 3 Tigers

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Drawing on the cultural resonance of the tiger as representative of ambiguity, the descent into the current geological age, HKW's new exhibition explores rapid political and social changes through East Asia. Through Jul 3.

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Art & Exhibitions

