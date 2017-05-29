3'Hi w/ MikeQ x Alis x Simon Kaiser

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

New Yorker MikeQ of Qween Beat fame is joined by Berlin's own Alis and Simon Kaiser of Trade for a night of ballroom / vogue and more. Plus, free drinks courtesy of Jameson on the roof from 9pm. Time to get hi!

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

