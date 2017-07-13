3'Hi x Lit City Trax

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

Next in 3'Hi's popular club series is a collab with NY / London label Lit City Trax, featuring the elusive DJ Dan aka D Double E (recently voted into Noisey's top ten most influential British MCs of all time). LCT founder J Cush also set to perform.

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin
