Youth Culture x 3'Hi w/ George Fitzgerald & Moscoman

Prince Charles Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin

"3 feet hi" team up with Youth Culture for another big one. UK-born, Berlin-based George FitzGerald takes centre stage, with  Moscoman, Theo Kottis and Dede (Rise) alongside residents Luke Isaac and Space Mountain. Things kick off with authentic Mexican food and free cocktails – yes!

Prince Charles Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin

