Renate presents One Records

Google Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 Yahoo Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 iCalendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin

by

A sick lineup curated by One Records, a breeding ground for some of Europe's hottest burgeoning talent, will see Diego Krause, Subb-an, and Jack Wickham, among others, in the Schwarz and Grün rooms of Wilden Renate, while the Rot room offers Noema and two other acts from The Magic Movement.

Info

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 Yahoo Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00 iCalendar - Renate presents One Records - 2017-04-22 23:55:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

April 19, 2017

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to

    Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian

  • As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is

    joe bentley | Screw the BVG!

  • The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.

    Marius | Putting gays on the pill

  • If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal

    Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

  • Wouldn't a major factor also be the amount of actual working people being homeless!? That is a trem

    R. | How sick is Berlin?

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription