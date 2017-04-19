Renate presents One Records

A sick lineup curated by One Records, a breeding ground for some of Europe's hottest burgeoning talent, will see Diego Krause, Subb-an, and Jack Wickham, among others, in the Schwarz and Grün rooms of Wilden Renate, while the Rot room offers Noema and two other acts from The Magic Movement.
Info
Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Wouldn't a major factor also be the amount of actual working people being homeless!? That is a trem
R. | How sick is Berlin?