Bah humbug, no more! An English literature classic is coming to Berlin! The Berlin English Repertory Theater (BERT) present their first ever production: a new take on Dicken's beloved A Christmas Carol. Get yourselves in the festive spirit with the ghosts of Christmas past.
A Christmas Carol
Theaterforum Kreuzberg Eisenbahnstraße 21, 10997 Berlin
Theaterforum Kreuzberg Eisenbahnstraße 21, 10997 Berlin
Theater & Dance
