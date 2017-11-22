A Christmas Carol

Bah humbug, no more! An English literature classic is coming to Berlin! The Berlin English Repertory Theater (BERT) present their first ever production: a new take on Dicken's beloved A Christmas Carol. Get yourselves in the festive spirit with the ghosts of Christmas past.

Theaterforum Kreuzberg Eisenbahnstraße 21, 10997 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
